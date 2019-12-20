Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Season’s WEEDings

On this week’s episode of Latinos Out Loud, the group talks about attending the “In The Heights” trailer release party and our Producer, Tibby, hosting the first annual LOL POT Luck!

On “Bochinche Bites”, Jaime dishes on a provocative new seat cover for your exercise bikes, Madonna dating a 26 year old, and lastly, he reads the New Year’s resolutions of some of our most loyal LOLeros.

On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank tells us the true meaning of Christmas.

The crew interviews the founders of Happy Munkey about the cannabis business, the first time they ever smoked, and if they believe cannabis will ever become completely legalized in New York.

On this week’s Que Lo Que Quickie the group chats with comedian Raymond Cordova from the sketch and improv group “Astronomy Club”. We hear all about their new show on Netflix, how they went from being the first all African American improv troupe at UCB to having a TV show produced by Kenya Barris, and the difficulties of making it as a sketch comedian.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.