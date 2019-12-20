Shop Right | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

La Borinqueña, the young female Puerto Rican heroine, has been the star of a series of graphic novels since 2016.

Now her fans can purchase an array of new merchandise inspired by the character, with proceeds targeted to provide aid to Puerto Rico.

Wearing superhero regalia inspired by the Puerto Rican flag, La Borinqueña stands as a fierce champion of the environment who possesses superhuman strength and the ability to fly.

The online store centered on the heroine has just launched a variety of products such as mugs, posters, t-shirts, and personalized comic prints. Fans can also order La Borinqueña comics and an action figure.

The new products are based on partnerships with Fine Art Pop and BKNY Printing Co.

“Our shop is really something that we created to offer our fans something special, but also to raise money to help others,” said creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez.

Proceeds from the product sales help seed the La Borinqueña grant program, which provides $10,000 grants to community-based organizations based in Puerto Rico helping to rebuild the island.

