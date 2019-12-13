Law set to provide driver’s licenses for all immigrants | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

“Do your job.”

Lawmakers and advocates are demanding that county clerks throughout the state fulfill their responsibilities – no matter their politics.

New York State is set to become the 13th state in the country to offer undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a driver’s license.

Starting December 14, all immigrants in the state, regardless of status, will be eligible to gain a license from the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) after proving residency and passing their driving tests.

The new law, known as Green Light NY, was passed in June and restores the ability of all New York immigrants to access a license, after former Governor George Pataki reversed the measure via executive order in 2001.

According to a report by the Fiscal Policy Institute, Green Light NY is expected to affect about 265,000 people throughout the state, including 150,000 alone in New York City.

Advocates for the bill have said it will help immigrants travel to jobs and doctor’s appointments, boost the state economy and improve road safety by reducing hit-and-runs and lowering the number of uninsured drivers.

New York would receive $57 million in annual revenue and $26 million in one-time revenue from the purchase of driver’s licenses, cars, registrations, and sales and gas taxes, said the Fiscal Policy Institute’s report.

