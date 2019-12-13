Calls renewed for focus on homeless students | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

One of every four.

According to The Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness (ICPH), one of every four students in Council District 15 has experienced homelessness in the past five years. The district has the second highest number of homeless students of any Council district in the city, ICPH said.

Now, Councilmember Ritchie Torres is renewing his call for the city to do more to help students experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness in the Bronx can be as high as 40 percent in a particular school, noted Torres.

“Imagine being a teacher in a chronically under-resourced school, educating a classroom where 40 percent of your students are homeless,” he said.

There are currently more than 114,000 homeless students in public and charter schools, according to a report released in October by Advocates for Children.

The graduation rate for homeless students is 57 percent, compared to 76 percent of overall students.

Read more: Calls renewed for focus on homeless students | Bronx Free Press

Related: Examining homelessness among NYC college students | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.