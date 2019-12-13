01/24/2020: Dominican Writers Literary Fundraiser

Posted on December 13, 2019

Mark your calendars folks, the Dominican Writers Association is having their fundraiser on the night of January 24, 2020 at the awesome Pop & Pour. Support this special evening of music, spoken word, art and comedy to raise funds for the 2nd Annual Dominican Writers Conference.

Get TIX: 01/24/2020: Dominican Writers Literary Fundraiser

