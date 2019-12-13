01/24/2020: Dominican Writers Literary Fundraiser

Mark your calendars folks, the Dominican Writers Association is having their fundraiser on the night of January 24, 2020 at the awesome Pop & Pour. Support this special evening of music, spoken word, art and comedy to raise funds for the 2nd Annual Dominican Writers Conference.

