UC Must-Reads: Zoning & Racialized Displacement In NYC

A blockbuster new report paints a damning picture of how city-led rezonings in the past have led to the displacement of a significant number of Black and Latino residents of those neighborhoods. The study also emphasizes the crucial need for the de Blasio administration to analyze the racial impact of new rezonings. The “Zoning & Racialized Displacement in NYC” report, produced by Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFHH), used U.S. Census data to do a deep dive on the two major Bloomberg-era rezonings; Park Slope in 2003 and Williamsburg in 2005. The findings are disturbing. Here are just two of the more alarming bits of data from the report: Decrease of about 15,000 Latinx residents in Greenpoint & Williamsburg between 2000 and 2015 despite a population increase of over 20,000 during the same time period – Decrease of about 5,000 Black and Latinx residents in Park Slope between 2000 and 2013 despite overall population growth of over 6,000 during the same period.

Is this what we can expect from the Inwood rezoning?

