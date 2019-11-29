Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Happy LoudsGiving

On this week’s episode of Latinos Out Loud, the group talks about Rachel’s UCB Sketch Writing 301 graduation show, Bago loving his new Google Home device, and everybody’s plans for Thanksgiving.

On “Bochinche Bites”, Jaime dishes on a Florida dog driving a car, a bodybuilding grandmother beating up a home intruder and London getting its cherry popped with the opening of the first ever Vagina Museum.

Continuing from last week, Frank stuffs our brains on the Artificial Strawman on this week’s Frankspiracy News.

The crew interviews comedian Chris Garcia about his new podcast, “Scattered”, where he uncovers the truth about his father’s past after his death. He talks to us about the making of the podcast, his dad’s history with Alzheimer’s, trying to find humor through tough times and his experience writing for the Netflix sitcom, “Mr. Iglesias”

