Call For Submissions: 2020 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest

Once again it’s on. Listen up familia NoMAA has put out the call for submissions for the 2020 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest. This is a big deal for artists that make Uptown their home. Not only will you get your work in front of untold numbers of your Uptown peers but you will also receive a $1250 honorarium. That’s right so make sure you bring your A Game and start submitting. You have until February 24, 2020. Hit the jump for more info.

2020 Uptown Art Stroll POSTER CONTEST

The 18th Uptown Arts Stroll, showcasing Washington Heights-Inwood & West Harlem’s performing and visual artists, will take place throughout June 2020.

$1,250 Grand Prize 1st place winner / Gran premio ganador

$500 for 2nd place / 2do LUGAR

$250 for 3rd place / 3er LUGAR

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Artists must be West Harlem, Washington Heights-Inwood residents (W135th to W155th St from Edgecombe Ave west to the Hudson River), W155th St to W220th St (river-to-river).

HISTORY

The 18th Uptown Arts Stroll / Paseo de las Artes in Washington Heights-Inwood and West Harlem and the World Premiere of “In The Heights The Movie” takes place Uptown next June. The Uptown Arts Stroll started as a volunteer driven one-day event the Sunday before Thanksgiving 2003 and has grown into a month-long festival celebrating Northern Manhattan’s performing and visual artists. The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has produced the Uptown Arts Stroll since 2008.

