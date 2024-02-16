Studio178 Residency

Studio178 is a rotating 12-month residency for artists in one (or more) of four categories: immigrant artists, recent MFA graduates, late career artists, or artists in financial need. The $178/month rental fee is subsidized jointly by cornerstone STUDIOS and Our Saviour’s Atonement Lutheran Church.

Applications are being accepted for the 2024-25 Studio178 residency now through February 24, 2024.

Please email [email protected]. to arrange a tour and/or with any questions.

Studios have wood floors, shared kitchen and bathroom facilities, air conditioning, WiFi and storage closets (storage closets not available on 2nd floor). All studios have windows.

More Info: https://cornerstonestudios.nyc/applications

