Summer Multi Sport Camp Lottery 2024

West Harlem Development Corporation (WHDC) is proud to announce the Riverside Park Conservancy 2024 Summer Multi Sport Camp Lottery. Selected recipients will be awarded three free weeks at the Riverside Park Conservancy 2024 Summer Camp at Riverside Park (W 96th – W 110th St). Exact locations depend on the sport selected*

DEADLINE: MARCH 8th at 5:00 PM

Sessions run weekly 9am-3:30pm, Monday through Friday (except for 6/19 and 7/4) from June 3 to August 23

Notifications will be sent the week of March 25. Selected recipients will be asked for preferred weeks; availability will be confirmed directly by Riverside Park Conservancy. The scholarships are for Manhattan Community District 9 (MCD9) residents only. MCD9 runs from 110th Street until 155th Street from the Hudson River to an eastern boundary along Manhattan, Morningside, St. Nicholas, Bradhurst, and Edgecombe Avenues.

More Info: https://westharlemdc.org/2024-riverside-park-conservancy-summer-multi-sport-camp-lottery/

