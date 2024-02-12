Teen Corps 2024: Paid Internships For High School Students

High schoolers: want to work for parks and environmental justice this summer? Apply to be a part of our 2024 Teen Corps cohort!
If you’re:
Looking for a paid professional internship opportunity
A high school student who is passionate about the environment and a resident of West Harlem or Washington Heights
Ready to learn about horticulture and help revitalize our local parks
This is the job for you!
More Info: https://riversideparknyc.org/youth-opportunities/
We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at [email protected].