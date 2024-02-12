Teen Corps 2024: Paid Internships For High School Students

Posted on February 12, 2024

High schoolers: want to work for parks and environmental justice this summer? Apply to be a part of our 2024 Teen Corps cohort!

If you’re:
Looking for a paid professional internship opportunity
A high school student who is passionate about the environment and a resident of West Harlem or Washington Heights
Ready to learn about horticulture and help revitalize our local parks

This is the job for you! 

More Info: https://riversideparknyc.org/youth-opportunities/

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at [email protected].

You Might Also Like

Spread Love: Karen Rodriguez – Reinas

March 17, 2016

Ruminations of a Dominican York: Over-Beaning & The Awesomeness of Rice

March 26, 2019
Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra @ El Museo

2/4/15: Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra @ El Museo del Barrio

January 26, 2015