Teen Corps 2024: Paid Internships For High School Students

High schoolers: want to work for parks and environmental justice this summer? Apply to be a part of our 2024 Teen Corps cohort!

If you’re:

Looking for a paid professional internship opportunity

A high school student who is passionate about the environment and a resident of West Harlem or Washington Heights

Ready to learn about horticulture and help revitalize our local parks

This is the job for you!

More Info: https://riversideparknyc.org/youth-opportunities/

