Exploring Little Dominican Republic With Hector Espinal

In this episode of About the Journey, join host Oneika Raymond as she runs the streets of Washington Heights in New York City alongside Hector Espinal, co-founder of We Run Uptown. See as they explore the the bustling St. Nicholas Ave to check out some famed street vendors and then grab a traditional Dominican breakfast at La Casa del Mofongo. Over the meal, Hector and Oneika connect over their shared Caribbean roots, as Hector shares what it was like for him growing up in Washington Heights. Then, they visit J. Hood Wright Park with one of the best views of the George Washington Bridge you’ll ever see!

To read the full episode transcript from About the Journey and see more photos click here.

