Tokischa: Tiny Desk Concert

Last year, @tokischa.popola stopped by @npr for a next-level Tiny Desk Concert. Check out the entire episode. It might change your opinion on the controversial Dominican artist. The soulful son version of Estilazo is pure fire.

