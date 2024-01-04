01/06/24: Conversation with the Artist: Cathleen Campbell

Come to the Hamilton Grange Library on Saturday, January 6 at 3 pm for a conversation with local photographer Cathleen Campbell on her exhibition Visible/Invisible, Seen/Unseen, now on view at Hamilton Grange Library.

Capturing the spirit of resiliency, defiance, and vulnerability in the subjects of her Harlem Portraits, Campbell’s work is both an act of protest for Harlem’s often overlooked inhabitants and a love letter to the community she holds dear. An audience Q+A with time to view the exhibition with the artist present will follow the talk. No registration is required.

Inspired by Ralph Ellison’s contributions to the neighborhood and influence on the exhibit, copies of Ellison’s novel Invisible Man will be given away to those who attend while supplies last!

Visible/Invisible, Seen/Unseen: Harlem Portraits by Cathleen Campbell is on view in the Hamilton Grange Library lobby through March 8.

More info: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2023/01/06/conversation-artist-cathleen-campbell

