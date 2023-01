The UC Year In Review

Join comedy podcasters and performers Michael “Juan Bago” Diaz, Jerry “Elmo Difoca” Diaz, Jaime “J-Fernz” Fernandez and Ron Kain as they all hilariously break down and GO IN on some of the biggest stories of 2022 in “Uptown Collective’s First Annual Year In Review” sponsored by Yave Tequila.

