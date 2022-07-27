Uptown Video: The Queen @ The Palace

Earlier this month, July 13 to be exact, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige brought Apple Music Live to Washington Heights for a historic, one-night only, special affair at the venerable United Palace. The result was pure magic ✨. Hit up Apple Music right NOW to catch that exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime performance… All hail the Queen!!!

