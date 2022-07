The Tweet of the Week: #JaylandWalker

The detail I can’t get over is that they still handcuffed #JaylandWalker’s body after filling it with 60 bullets. The cruelty and complete inhumanity. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 3, 2022

