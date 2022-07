Thursday Uptown: Karaoke Night @ Tubby Hook Tavern

Nothing says a return to normalcy like a Karaoke Night. With that said, hit up Tubby Hook Tavern (4946 Broadway) every Thursday to sing your little heart out with host DJ Derek Wise.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.