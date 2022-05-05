Spread Love: 5th Annual Inwood Film Festival

Once again it’s on. After a two-year pandemic-related delay, the Inwood Film Festival makes its return, picking up where they left off in 2020, with in person programming over four days from Thursday, June 2nd – Sunday, June 5th at the Campbell Sports Center located in Inwood at 218th Street and Broadway where it has been held since 2017.

The IFF is one of the neighborhood’s fastest growing cultural events, each year celebrating and supporting independent filmmakers in and around the Inwood neighborhood and reflecting the diversity of the Uptown community. This year, the festival gives attendees the unique opportunity to see 36 diverse films in the form of Short Shorts, Long Shorts, Feature Films and Student Films. Most of these films were selected in 2020 and the Inwood Film Festival has honored their spot in this year’s programming.

Get Tickets: 5th Annual Inwood Film Festival

