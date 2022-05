Uptown Video: Inside the Multi-Million Dollar Gucci Atelier in Harlem with Dapper Dan

Back in 2019, Hypebeast took us inside the multi-million dollar atelier Gucci built for Dapper Dan in Harlem. Shout out to the King of Uptown Style, Dapper Dan, for a storied career that has spanned decades.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.