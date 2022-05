UC Must-Reads: Building the “Big Lie”: Inside the Creation of Trump’s Stolen Election Myth

Doug Bock Clark, Alexandra Berzon and Kirsten Berg penned an absolute must-read piece in the indispensable ProPublica that takes a long hard look at the building of the “Big Lie.” Check it out ASAP!

