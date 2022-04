Hump Day Humor: Dominicans Be Like

A little hump day humor never hurt nobody. Check out this hilarious clip courtesy of Radel Ortiz and company on what happens when a distant relative from the Dominican Republic ends up staying in your apartment. How many of y’all can relate?

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.