New look at NoMAA | Manhattan Times

New look at NoMAA

By Gregg McQueen

Location, location, location.

Long the battle cry of real estate professionals, the limited availability of local and accessible space within which to paint, plié and ponder has also been the bane of artists everywhere – and no more acutely than uptown.

Until now.

Since its founding in 2007, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has supported countless uptown artists with programming, resources and monetary grants.

One thing the organization could not offer before was dedicated arts space.

In April 2021, NoMAA moved into a new headquarters, located on the top floor annex of the United Palace in Washington Heights.

The space at 4140 Broadway includes four studios, two of which have sprung dance floors and mirrored walls for dance groups, with all featuring a Bluetooth sound system.

It marks the first time NoMAA has possessed its own studio space to offer to the public.

