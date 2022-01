NFL Playoffs @ Fort Washington Public House

The NFL playoffs kickoff today folks. If watching the NFL playoffs in a dope sports bar with sound as well as awesome beer and wing specials is your thing then hit up our friends at Fort Washington Public House (3938 Broadway) to get your NFL playoffs fix. See you there.

