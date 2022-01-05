BP releases plan to address Omicron surge | Manhattan Times

Do better.

Voicing concerns about the number of Covid infections and hospitalizations in New York City, new Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has released a 16-point plan to slow the spread of Omicron.

Levine, formerly the Health Committee Chair of the New York City Council, was sworn in as Borough President on New Year’s Day.

On January 3, Levine took to social media to unveil his proposal to combat the Omicron surge, noting that hospitalizations were above 5,000 per day for the first time since 2020, and the city was logging 40,000 new Covid cases per day.

“We need to manage Covid to the point where it’s no longer a crisis,” Levine said in a January 3 email to New Yorkers. “We need to act now to slow this wave, to protect hospitals, and support people who are sick.”

Read more: BP releases plan to address Omicron surge | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.