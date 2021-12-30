$20.5 million awarded for anti-gun violence programs | Bronx Free Press

New York City has received a $20.5 million federal grant to support ongoing work by Cure Violence providers as part of the city’s Crisis Management System (CMS) network – chosen from a pool of 36 government applicants.

The grant is part of the U.S. Treasury’s Social Impact Partnerships to Pay for Results Act Program (SIPPRA), a federal reinvestment program created in 2018 that provides state and local governments an opportunity to be awarded for “pay-for-results” projects that can show direct and tested improvements in one of a number of social service categories.

“New York City is the second jurisdiction in this country to win this award, because of the extraordinary work being done here,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at a media briefing on Tues., Dec. 28. “This is a movement that’s growing and evolving. Some of the best and most creative work is happening here in New York City. And that is a credit to all the members of the Crisis Management System, the Cure Violence Movement.”

