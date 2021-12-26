The 1st Enslaved Uprising In The Americas Takes Place 500 Years Ago Today

Posted on December 26, 2021

Five hundred years ago today, the first revolt of enslaved people in the Americas took place in Quisqueya.

On December 26, 1521 the Santo Domingo Slave Revolt kicked off at a sugar plantation owned by Diego Columbus, son of Christopher Columbus. The uprising was ultimately unsuccessful but it marked the first time enslaved Africans would resist en masse against their colonial oppressors.

For more: https://www.ccny.cuny.edu/dsi

