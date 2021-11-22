Dyckman Farmhouse to receive major renovation | Manhattan Times

A major overhaul is planned for the Dyckman Farmhouse in Inwood.

Built around 1784 by William Dyckman, the structure is the oldest remaining farmhouse in Manhattan and currently houses a museum.

On November 10, the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum Alliance, a group created to raise funds to preserve the farmhouse, announced the planned renovation project, which will improve accessibility through ADA access to the property and ADA-compliant restrooms.

In addition, the project will install the addition of a ramp from the street onto the property to provide improved access to the park space, according to a press release.

It marks the first major refurbishment for the house since 2003.

