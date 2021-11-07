On This Day In Uptown History

Words: @led_black

📸: @eabreuvisuals

Hard to believe but today marks one year since AP called Pennsylvania and the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Uptown erupted in spontaneous celebration. Even though Biden won the popular vote by over 7 million votes, Trump and the Republican Party have propagated the big lie that the election was stolen. The big lie persists. Trump remains a threat to our democracy. A win for Trump in 2024 will mark the end of the American Experiment.

