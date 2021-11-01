UC Love: Harlem Restaurant Week Returns

Uptown foodies rejoice! Harlem Restaurant Week’s two-week dining promotional period will take place November 7 – 21 with dine-in, take-out and delivery options featuring restaurants and bars in Central, East and West Harlem featuring everything from fresh fruit smoothies to award-winning cocktails to sumptuous fine dining. A few highlights include: Best Bites for $10, Lunch for $25 and Dinner for $35. Please see the full list of participating restaurants here; All deals and list of participating restaurants can be accessed at www.harlemrestaurantweek.com. Follow us on social for more cool content from Harlem Restaurant Week 2021.

