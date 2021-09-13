The Uptown Night Market In Pictures

Photography: Michael Palma Mir

The September Edition of the Uptown Night Market was without a doubt the place to be on Thursday, September 9. Folks came from Harlem and beyond to take in the culinary and cultural awesomeness. If you missed it, then do what you have to do to make it to the next one on Thursday, October 14. Miss it at your peril. You have been warned.

The Uptown Night Market takes place every second Thursday of the month starting from until November 2021. So that means there are only two of these bad boys left for the year so don’t miss the next two.

Each evening (4 pm-10 pm) will feature a curated selection of NYC and locally-based food & beverage concepts, arts & crafts, packaged goods, and performers. Shout out to Michael Palma Mir for capturing the magic of the occasion with these awesome pics.

