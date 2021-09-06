09/09/21: Uptown Night Market

While the end of summer may be upon us, that doesn’t mean that the magic is over. With that said, head over to 135th and 12th Ave on Thursday, September 9 from 4 to 10 pm for some cuisine, community and culture. The West Harlem Development Corporation has partnered with the MASC Hospitality Group, the producers of the Bronx Night Market, to create the Uptown Night Market. So bring your family, your dancing shoes and definitely bring your appetite for this one-of-a-kind gastronomic experience. Expect delectable food, awesome art, merch, music and so much more! Don’t play yourself and miss it. See you there!

By the way, follow our newest client, The West Harlem Development Corporation on Social, to find out more on their important work to promote increased economic opportunities to sustain a vibrant community in West Harlem.

Twitter: @ WestHarlemDC

Instagram: @westharlem_dc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WestHarlemDC

