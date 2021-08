08/28/21: A Drag Gurlz Summer

The good folks at Tryon Public House (4740 Broadway) welcomes y’all to their monthly #DragBrunch. Come see @justsucia and @skrawberry_fields put on a show. Come for the show and enjoy the deletable fare and drink specials.

