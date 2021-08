Enrolling Now: Figure Skating in Harlem

“Figure Skating in Harlem helps girls transform their lives and grow in confidence, leadership and academic achievement.” They are looking for young women who are ready to not only excel on the ice but also excel in the classroom!

For more info: https://figureskatinginharlem.org/apply/

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.