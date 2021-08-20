Celebrating Black solidarity | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

Black August is upon us.

The annual celebration, which is held throughout the month of August, specifically commemorates Black freedom fighters and political prisoners, and spotlights the resistance against racial oppression within the criminal and social justice movements.

Now, after more than a year of all-virtual programming, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is marking Black August and a return to community events with an upcoming outdoor festival.

On Sat., Aug. 21, CCCADI will present its third annual AFRIBEMBÉ Festival: Black Solidarity = Black Freedom. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harlem Art Park, located on East 120th Street between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue.

“It will allow people to not only have a good time with music and food but to see the common thread we share as people of African descent,” said CCCADI Executive Director Melody Capote.

Produced in partnership with Harlem Art Park, the event makes its return to the outdoors after being staged virtually in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Black August began in the 1970’s following the death of George Jackson, an activist and co-founder of the Black Guerilla Family, during an attempted prison escape.

