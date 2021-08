08/20/21: Friday Happy Hour @ Fort Washington Public House

Nowadays we could all use a little happy. With that said, hit up Fort Washington Public House (3938 Broadway) for the best Happy Hour Uptown. Drink and food special as well as a Live DJ. So there you have it folks, if it’s Friday, you now know where to find your Happy Place.

