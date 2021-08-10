UC Love: The 2021 Higher Ground Festival

The Higher Ground Festival is back familia. The Higher Ground Festival brings Northern Manhattan artists together to network and create interdisciplinary, stage-based collaborations produced by the festival and presented locally during the annual HG Premiere Performance. Since it’s inaugural year in 2015, Higher Ground has brought over 150 artists together through their Meet & Greet Series and HG Premiere Performances and has produced 27 Premiere Collaborations presented free to the Uptown Community. Additionally they have presented over 10 new works and works-in-progress outside the HGF season.

For more info: https://www.creatinghigherground.com

