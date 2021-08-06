08/14/21: Tryon Public House Seafood Fest

Listen up familia, y’all need to hit up Tryon Public House (4740 Broadway) on Saturday, August 14 for the Tryon Public House Seafood Fest. Nothing says summer like seafood. On top of that there will be a Live Reggae Band belting out some island tunes to complement the delectable fare. So now you know where you should be next Saturday. You know the vibes.

