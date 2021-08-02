NYLFF Binge: Ramy

On your mark, get set, binge… Your binge assignment for the week is Ramy on Hulu. Listen up familia, this series is truly one-of-a-kind. It is without a doubt the best show you have never seen. Ramy tells the story of a young Egyptian-American millennial living in New Jersey and trying to come to grips with his muslim faith as well as his raging libido and his inner demons. The show, which there are 2 seasons of, will make you laugh, cry and think all in one episode. Season 3 has been announced but no date set, so you have plenty of time to catch up. Get to binging.

Brought to you by the good folks at the @nylatinofilmfestival, NYLFF Binge is a column that breaks down the shows you need to be binging right now.

