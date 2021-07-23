#TheGramUptown: The Omen

If you were wondering why the sun had a red tinge earlier this week. Well,it turns out that this is due to the raging wildfires on the West Coast and our neighbor to the north Canada. “The smoke has blown all the way across the continent due to air currents in the upper atmosphere, and even caused an air quality advisory for our area. The smoke essentially acts as an Instagram filter for the sky — sunlight naturally interacts with very small particles in the atmosphere and scatters colors in the visible spectrum; with more scattering taking place than usual, red (the color with the longest wavelength) appears more prominently.” Instagram filter for the sky? What is this world coming to?

