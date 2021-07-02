UC Love: SUMMER OF SOUL

Hit up theaters or Hulu right now to catch SUMMER OF SOUL. We simply did not know that in the summer of 1969 some simply stellar talent performed Uptown for The Harlem Cultural Festival, which was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). We’re talking real heavyweights like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln among many others. The footage was never seen and almost lost to history until now. SUMMER OF SOUL marks the filmmaker debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The film will is in theaters and on Hulu as of today. Check it out pronto!

