Rebel At Rest | Manhattan Times

A new sculpture depicting Margaret Corbin has been unveiled on the upper plaza of David Rockefeller Linden Terrace in Fort Tryon Park.

Tomb Effigy of Margaret Corbin by artist Zaq Landsberg will be displayed through June 2022.

Landsberg is the 2020 recipient of the Clare Weiss Emerging Artist Award, a $10,000 grant that NYC Parks provides annually to an emerging artist who submits the most compelling proposal for an outdoor sculpture in a New York City park.

It is one of two pieces by Landsberg presently found in uptown parks.

His work Reclining Liberty, a large-scale replica of the Statue of Liberty in repose, is also on display outdoors at Morningside Park in Harlem, on 120th Street and Morningside Avenue, now until April 2022.

The award is named for Clare Weiss, who served as the Public Art Curator for NYC Parks from 2005 to 2009.

Landsberg’s winning proposal pays tribute to Revolutionary War hero Margaret Corbin, considered the first woman to fight for America, and namesake of several Fort Tryon Park features.

