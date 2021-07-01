About Last Night…

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

Still on cloud nine. Super honored that I was chosen by The Moth & NoMAA to tell my story on the same stage as of one of my heroes, Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as such amazing human beings as Quiara Alegria Hudes, Esdras Santana & Edgar Ruiz Jr. S/O to CJ Hunt for being a simply incredible host.

I can now say that I did my thing and closed out a Moth Show & the 2021 Uptown Arts Stroll. God is GREAT!

