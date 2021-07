Uptown Video: Tunnel Vision Artist Talk

Our very own Led Black talks with Nelson “cekis” Rivas, one of the artists the DOT, in collaboration with NoMAA, commissioned to paint the 191st Street Tunnel mural. Filmed at Locksmith Bar and Grill by Dyckman’s Diary.

