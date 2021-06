06/26/21: Back-To-The-90’s Party @ Tryon Public House

Tryon Public House (4740 BWAY) is taking you on a trip. A trip back into time. Come relive the 90’s at the only 90’s jam that matters on June 26 starting at 5 pm. DJ D. Wise will be spinning all of the classic jams of the era and expect food and drink specials. Dress in your 90’s best familia.

