06/30/21: The Moth Virtual Mainstage Live From The United Palace

THE MOTH MAINSTAGE

Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30 – 7:30 PM EDT

The Moth is teaming up with The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance for a Washington Heights edition of The Moth Mainstage. Join us virtually for an evening of storytelling featuring true tales told live from the historic United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights in celebration of the Uptown Arts Stroll. Five storytellers including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Edgar Ruiz Jr. will bare their souls with the words of their life streamed live to your living room.

Hosted by comedy writer, producer and Moth storyteller CJ Hunt.

Directed by: Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, and Jodi Powell

Producer: Patricia Ureña

Assistant Producer: Chloe Salmon

Executive Producer: Sarah Haberman



EDT – 7:15 PM OPEN | 7:30 PM START

Get tickets: 06/30/21: The Moth Virtual Mainstage Live From The United Palace

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.