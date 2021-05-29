UC LOVE: Latinx Diaspora: Stories from Upper Manhattan

Posted on May 29, 2021

The 2021 Uptown Arts Stroll is in effect people. Head out to Audubon Terrace at Broadway between 155th and 156th Streets immediately to check out the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance’s (NoMAA) latest exhibit Latinx Diaspora: Stories from Upper Manhattan, done in collaboration with The Hispanic Society and Boricua College. Check out these cool pics courtesy of local author Erick Washington, then hit the streets and go see for yourself.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Junot Diaz - United Palace

Catch Junot Diaz @ The United Palace

November 11, 2013

Uptown Artist – Emil Baez

September 28, 2011

Spread Love: Sarah Jones @ The Nuyorican – Sell/Buy/Date

September 22, 2014