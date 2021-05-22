05/27/21: The People’s Gala

People’s Theatre Project has sparked the possibility of social change in thousands of young people in Washington Heights, Inwood, and the Bronx while delivering ground-breaking professional theatre for audiences across NYC.

The People’s Gala: Voices United for the Arts and Social Justice will celebrate the company’s 12th season and honor Katori Hall (Olivier Award-winning Playwright & Creator of P-Valley), the PTP teaching artists, and Nelson Cruz (MLB Legend & Humanitarian). The event features special appearances from the stars of In The Heights and a musical performance by feminist bachatera Andre Veloz.

Please join People’s Theatre Project in bringing the voices of our community centerstage through a unifying, inspirational show.

