05/27/21: The People’s Gala

Posted on May 22, 2021

People’s Theatre Project has sparked the possibility of social change in thousands of young people in Washington Heights, Inwood, and the Bronx while delivering ground-breaking professional theatre for audiences across NYC.

The People’s Gala: Voices United for the Arts and Social Justice will celebrate the company’s 12th season and honor Katori Hall (Olivier Award-winning Playwright & Creator of P-Valley), the PTP teaching artists, and Nelson Cruz (MLB Legend & Humanitarian). The event features special appearances from the stars of In The Heights and a musical performance by feminist bachatera Andre Veloz.

Please join People’s Theatre Project in bringing the voices of our community centerstage through a unifying, inspirational show.

Check out: 05/27/21: The People’s Gala

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Forgiving Mariela Camacho: 7 Questions With A.J. Sidransky

September 30, 2015

Uptown Talk: Humorist Felipe Galindo blends the cultures of Mexico & Manhattan in his artwork | NY Daily News

May 2, 2013
Vitilla - Red Bull - The Bronx

Spread Love: The Red Bull Clasico De Vitilla Returns To The Bronx…

September 16, 2016