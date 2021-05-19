#TheGramUptown: Paciencia y Fe

Ok folks, this past weekend I had the distinct honor of catching In The Heights courtesy of Warner Media. I do not say this lightly. In The Heights is an instant classic. It is a complete game-changer. As a matter of fact, I saw the films four times in a row as the link was live for the entire weekend. The scene seen above is one of my favorites from a paradigm-shifting film that has many memorable moments. Shout out to Jon M. Chu for doing our beloved Washington Heights justice. And always thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda for putting the Heights on his back. You killed it hermano. Stay tuned for the full review coming soon.

Get ready for In The Heights dropping June 11 in theaters and HBO Max.

