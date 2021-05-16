06/15/21: In The Heights Virtual Book Launch

Familia, join Word Up Books and Random House in a one-night virtual event with authors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter to celebrate the publication of “In the Heights: Finding Home” (on sale June 15). Tickets are LIVE and include a $40 ticket & book bundle, plus a 15% discount for extra books. Click below and get your copy ASAP.

Get Yours: 06/15/21: In The Heights Virtual Book Launch

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.